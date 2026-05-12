GT vs SRH preview: Battle for the top position on points table in Ahmedabad; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 12 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

The top-of-the-table clash will see Gujarat and Hyderabad fight for the top spot. Also, the winner will virtually qualify for the playoffs.

Match Logistics The match is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The venue has a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators. This is the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Head-to-Head Record Gujarat Titans have completely dominated their rivalry with Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 7 IPL meetings, GT have won 5 and lost just 1. One match was abandoned due to rain, resulting in no winner.

GT's highest score against SRH stands at 224. Their lowest in this fixture is 153. SRH have managed a best of 195 against GT. Their lowest against GT is 152.

The dominance has been consistent across recent seasons. GT won by 38 runs on 2 May 2025. They won by 7 wickets on 6 April 2025.

View full Image View full Image GT vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Before that, they won by 7 wickets again on 31 March 2024. They also won by 34 runs in May 2023 and by 5 wickets in April 2022. SRH's only win came way back in April 2022, by 8 wickets.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, SRH have never beaten GT. They have tried three times and failed each time.

Predicted Playing XIs Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (Impact Player).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey (Impact Player).

Team News Both teams arrive tonight in strong form. The Gujarat Titans are riding a 4-match winning streak. Their last win was a 77-run thrashing of the Rajasthan Royals.

Captain Shubman Gill is fully fit and available. Their bowling attack is the most settled in the league. Kagiso Rabada leads the wicket charts with 18 scalps. Rashid Khan adds a serious threat with his spin. Prasidh Krishna may come in for Arshad Khan tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 6 of their last 7 games. Pat Cummins continues to lead a confident and settled side. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have been devastating at the top.

SRH has the second-best run rate in the tournament this season. No injury concerns have been reported in the camp. The team is likely unchanged from their last outing. Smaran Ravichandran may replace Harsh Dubey if the pitch plays slowly.

Key Players to Watch Shubman Gill (GT): The Gujarat captain has scored 303 career runs against SRH, including a century. He has 462 runs this season already.

Rashid Khan (GT): The Afghan spinner is the most effective middle-overs bowler this tournament. He has 15 wickets and recently took 4 against RR.

Kagiso Rabada (GT): The South African pacer leads GT's bowling attack with 18 wickets this season. His strike rate of 13.76 makes him genuinely dangerous.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): The South African power-hitter holds the Orange Cap with 494 runs at an average of 54.89. He is SRH's most reliable finisher.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH): The southpaw is the most explosive opener in the league this season. He is striking at an extraordinary 210.17 with 475 runs.

Eshan Malinga (SRH): The Sri Lankan pacer has been SRH's standout bowler with 16 wickets. He threatens with the new ball at the death.

Pitch and Conditions Ahmedabad is under an active heatwave alert tonight. The temperature at the 7:30 PM start will be between 34°C and 38°C. There is zero chance of rain. A full 40-over game is guaranteed.

Humidity starts low at around 27% but will rise after sunset. Dew is expected to settle during the second innings. This will make gripping the ball difficult for bowlers and should assist the chasing team.

The surface is flat with true bounce and strongly favours batters. The average first innings score here this season is around 195.

Pacers have taken roughly 75% of wickets at this venue this season. They find movement early with the new ball.

Rashid Khan may extract grip from black-soil patches. The large 76-metre boundaries demand clean timing from big hitters.

The venue itself has hosted 49 IPL matches in total. Teams batting second have a slight edge, winning 51% of games. Winning the toss has not mattered much here. Teams that lost the toss have actually won more often.

The average first innings score at this ground is 177. Average runs per over sit at 8.98. Shubman Gill holds the highest individual score here, 129. The best bowling figures belong to Mohammed Siraj, who took 5/10.