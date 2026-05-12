GT vs SRH: Why are Gujarat Titans players sporting special lavender jersey against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans are sporting a special lavender jersey against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday. Just like Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) green jersey (in support for greener ecosystem), Gujarat Titans honour the cancer victims by wearing the lavender jersey in one of their IPL games every season at home.

Though this initiative, Gujarat Titans stand in solidarity with every fighter, survivor and family impacted by cancer and also aim to spread awareness about the importance of early detection and access to quality care. Having started the initiative in 2023, this will be the fourth consecutive year the Shubman Gill-led side are wearing the special colour.

"We go lavender again. The global colour symbolising the collective fight against cancer. Let's united in support of the fight against cancer," read a Gujarat Titans creative on social media.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Titans. While Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed third in the points table, Gujarat Titans are ranked one place above them on second. Both the teams, who have 14 points from 11 matches each.

What did Pat Cummins & Shubman Gill say? Both teams went unchanged. A win for either of the teams will take them to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Asked about whether it feels like a knockout game, Cummins said otherwise. “This is a crucial game, and it's an intense time of the tournament. I mean, no, not really. I think we've kind of earned the right to give ourselves a few chances and make that final,” Cummins said after opting to field first.

Gill said they were also looking to bowl first. “I'm not the one about stats and all these things, but we were also looking to bowl first. But this looks like a better wicket than we have had in the past couple of matches on this particular wicket,” said the Gujarat Titans skipper.

"It's all about being consistent, being consistent with your thought process, being consistent with your execution as much as possible. And this is the last bit of the end of the tournament, and it's very important to be able to bring your A-game and give it your best. We're going with the same team," he said.

GT vs SRH playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge