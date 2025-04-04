GTs Buttler hails ’frightening’ Indian cricket bench strength as ’ultra-consisent’ Sudharsan emerges as latest addition

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) and England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler hailed the bench strength of Indian cricket, calling it the "world's best" and "frightening" as he heaped praises on his teammates, "superstar" skipper Shubman Gill and "ultra-consistent" Sai Sudharsan.

Buttler, currently a part of GT in the ongoing IPL 2025, was speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview. In three matches so far, Buttler has made 166 runs at an average of 83.00 and a strike rate of over 172, with two half-centuries and best score of 73* against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He is the third-highest run-getter so far and was signed by the 2022 champions last year at mega auction for ₹15.75 crores following seven extremely productive seasons with the bat as a part of Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Speaking about Shubman, Buttler said that the young Indian opener is going to be an "absolute superstar".

"I have played against Shubman a bit. Do not know him too well personally. But obviously, now getting to know him is great. Such an impressive guy. Obviously, he is a fantastic player. He is going to be an absolute superstar, even though he already is. And yeah, I think it is one of the best things about the IPL, right? I get to now be in a team with him and watch him practice, see him train. It is always such a pleasure to watch guys up close and the way they go about their work. And he is a very impressive guy. He's leading the team brilliantly well. So, yeah, it's been a great experience," he said.

So far in three matches, Gill has made 85 runs at an average of 28.33, with a strike rate of over 154 and best score of 38. He is also franchise's leading run-getter, with 1,884 runs in 48 matches and innings at an average of 43.81 and a strike rate of over 147, with four centuries and 10 fifties. His best score is 129.

The English veteran also "blown away" by Sudharshan, Gill's opening partner. So far in three matches, he has made 186 runs at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of over 157, with two half-centuries. He is the team's leading run-getter and overall second.

"He (Sudharsan) is performing amazingly well. Now, I obviously knew he was a good player. But like I said, when you get to see guys up close, watch them practice, watch them prepare, watch him from the other end in partnership, you sort of, you know, you get a different view. And I have been blown away by what an amazing player he is. He is a great kid as well. I think he is got a great attitude, great way about himself. And I say he has been ultra-consistent, which in this format is very, very impressive. So, he has got a massive future ahead of him," he said.

In his short IPL career so far since debut in 2022, Sudharsan has made 1,220 runs in 28 matches and innings at an average of 48.80 and a strike rate of over 141, with a century and eight fifties. His best score is 103.

Buttler rated India's batting bench strength as "the world's best" and finds it "frightening".

"I do not think anyone in the world game has as much depth as Indian cricket has. That may be natural with a population of one and a half billion or whatever it is. And a cricket-loving country. So, you are going to produce some good players. But, yeah, the strength and depth is frightening, really. And obviously the competition for places pushes guys on and on to improve. You know, you can only play 11 players in your national team. So, all the guys are working so hard and training so hard and putting in performances to be there, which is obviously developing quite incredible strength and depth," he added.