Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals score after 20 overs is 177/5

Delhi Capitals Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Delhi 51/0
- Delhi 51/0 in 6.0 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 36 balls between M Lanning (33) and S Verma (17)
- Delhi 100/1 in 11.5 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 177/5 after 20 overs
Delhi Capitals
Sarah Bryce 6 (1)
Marizanne Kapp 7 (9)
Gujarat Giants
Deandra Dottin 2/37 (4)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Sarah Bryce smashed a Six on Deandra Dottin bowling . Delhi Capitals at 177/5 after 19.6 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! SARAH FINISHES OFF WITH A SIX! Pitched-up around off, Sarah Bryce moves to her leg and chips this up and over cover for a six. The ball has landed straight on the boundary cushion and the third umpire confirms this decision of six. Delhi posts 177 after 20 overs.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Meg Lanning is out and Delhi Capitals at 171/5 after 19.5 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! b Deandra Dottin.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling . Delhi Capitals at 171/4 after 19.4 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! On a length around off, Meg Lanning looks to slog this towards deep mid-wicket but gets an outside edge and it flies over backward point for four.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling . Delhi Capitals at 165/4 after 19.1 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Good length around middle and leg, Meg Lanning flicks this in the gap and it races through the carpet for four towards the cow corner.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 161/4 after 19 overs
Delhi Capitals
Marizanne Kapp 6 (8)
Meg Lanning 84 (53)
Gujarat Giants
Kashvee Gautam 0/32 (3)
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Marizanne Kapp smashed a Four on Kashvee Gautam bowling . Delhi Capitals at 161/4 after 18.5 overs
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! On a length wide outside off, Marizanne Kapp looks to slog this around leg but gets an outside edge and this flies over backward point for a boundary.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Toss Update
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.