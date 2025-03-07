Active Stocks
Fri Mar 07 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.55 0.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.45 1.36%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,249.10 3.18%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.80 -0.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,687.00 -0.16%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals score after 20 overs is 177/5
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals score after 20 overs is 177/5

7 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Livemint

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 177/5 after 20 overs, Sarah Bryce at 6 runs and Marizanne Kapp at 7 runs

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025Premium
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score :

Delhi Capitals Innings Highlights :

  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Delhi 51/0
  • Delhi 51/0 in 6.0 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 36 balls between M Lanning (33) and S Verma (17)
  • Delhi 100/1 in 11.5 overs

    07 Mar 2025, 09:05:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 177/5 after 20 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Sarah Bryce 6 (1)
    Marizanne Kapp 7 (9)
    Gujarat Giants
    Deandra Dottin 2/37 (4)

    07 Mar 2025, 09:05:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Sarah Bryce smashed a Six on Deandra Dottin bowling . Delhi Capitals at 177/5 after 19.6 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! SARAH FINISHES OFF WITH A SIX! Pitched-up around off, Sarah Bryce moves to her leg and chips this up and over cover for a six. The ball has landed straight on the boundary cushion and the third umpire confirms this decision of six. Delhi posts 177 after 20 overs.

    07 Mar 2025, 09:02:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Meg Lanning is out and Delhi Capitals at 171/5 after 19.5 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! b Deandra Dottin.

    07 Mar 2025, 09:02:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling . Delhi Capitals at 171/4 after 19.4 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! On a length around off, Meg Lanning looks to slog this towards deep mid-wicket but gets an outside edge and it flies over backward point for four.

    07 Mar 2025, 08:59:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling . Delhi Capitals at 165/4 after 19.1 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Good length around middle and leg, Meg Lanning flicks this in the gap and it races through the carpet for four towards the cow corner.

    07 Mar 2025, 08:57:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 161/4 after 19 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Marizanne Kapp 6 (8)
    Meg Lanning 84 (53)
    Gujarat Giants
    Kashvee Gautam 0/32 (3)

    07 Mar 2025, 08:57:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Marizanne Kapp smashed a Four on Kashvee Gautam bowling . Delhi Capitals at 161/4 after 18.5 overs

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! On a length wide outside off, Marizanne Kapp looks to slog this around leg but gets an outside edge and this flies over backward point for a boundary.

    07 Mar 2025, 08:54:10 PM IST

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Toss Update

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field

    07 Mar 2025, 08:52:41 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
    Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Recommended For You

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue

    You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

    Login Now

    Wait for it…

    Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

    Your session has expired, please login again.

    Yes, Continue