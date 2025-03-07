Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2025, 10:18 PM IST
Livemint

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field in the Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 07 Mar 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Gujarat Giants squad -
Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra
Delhi Capitals squad -
Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

07 Mar 2025, 10:18:54 PM IST

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Toss Update

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field

07 Mar 2025, 09:44:31 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

