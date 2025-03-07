Hello User
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

5 min read . 12:27 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:

First Innings

null Score - 177/5 in 20.0 overs


null batting performance
Meg Lanning 92(57)
Shafali Verma 40(27)
Meghna Singh 4-35-3
Deandra Dottin 4-37-2

Second Innings

null Score - 178/5 in 19.3 overs


null batting performance
Harleen Deol 70(49)
Beth Mooney 44(35)
Shikha Pandey 4-31-2
Jess Jonassen 3.3-38-2

08 Mar 2025, 12:27 AM IST Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harleen Deol wins the Player of the Match award. She says she is pleased to help the team win. Tells the ball wasn't coming nicely onto the bat, so she was just trying to bat deep. However, she is happy the other batters played cameos. Feels she just has to hit and run when batting with Beth Mooney and it is a lot easier to bat with her. Admits she had a lot of confidence in Kashvee Gautam to score a boundary. Reckons she wants to contribute to the team however it is possible.

07 Mar 2025, 10:38 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

