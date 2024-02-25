Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Live updates: The second season of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 has commenced, and Gujarat Giants, is all set to open its campaign against defending champion Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
Captained by the Australian run machine Beth Mooney, the Gujarat Giants team is keen to make a splash this year. The team in orange kickstarted their training with great gusto in the Garden City of Bengaluru, and are putting in the hard yards as they approach their first game. The Gujarat Giants will open its campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians on February 25.
Venue:
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Gujarat Giants Squad:
Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Sayali Sathgare, Lea Tahuhu, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce
Mumbai Indians Women Squad:
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur
Catch Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Live updates
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Live updates: The stage is set for the epic clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. At 7:00 PM, the two skippers will enter grounds for the toss and the toss winning skipper is expected to choose bowling.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Live updates: Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start with a win against Delhi Capitals in the opening game. They will be pleased with the performances of players like Shabnim Ismail and Yastika Bhatia, who showcased their skills with the bat and ball. S Sajana, who smashed a last-ball six to win the game, added to their strong start, proving that they would not be easy to beat.
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Live updates: "We have had a good experience so far, and the team has ensured players have all the support they need. The mood in the team is very positive. We have gelled quite well and are hoping for a good start to the tournament," Sneh Rana said
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Live updates: "There's a really excellent sort of vibe in the group as it has been together for a little while now. We worked through some things last week, and they have come to fruition. So, there's a keen sense of anticipation for the first game. And I know the 11 that take the field tomorrow night will take full advantage of that and put their best foot forward," Beth Mooney said.
