Gujarat thumps Chennai to seal qualifier 1 spot in Indian Premier League

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Opening pair Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill propelled the Gujarat Titans to a thumping 89-run win over Chennai on Thursday to end the Super Kings’ slim playoff hopes in the Indian Premier League.
Sudharsan (84) struck his fifth straight half-century and Gill made 64 in Gujarat’s imposing total of 229-4 with Jos Buttler smashing an unbeaten 57.
Chennai capitulated for 140 in 13.4 overs and rounded off a below-par season with 12 points from six wins.
Gujarat’s win ensured its place in qualifier 1 with 18 points from nine wins. The second spot for qualifier 1 will be decided Friday when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sudharsan and Gill, IPL’s top two run-scorers this season, provided a blazing start of 125 off 74 balls with Gill scoring a 23-ball half-century before holing out in the 13th over.
Sudharsan looked set for his second century of the season before holing out to long-off in the penultimate over against expensive fast bowler Anshul Kamboj (1-56).
Mohammed Siraj dented Chennai's top-order inside his first 10 balls when he had Sanju Samson caught behind of the first ball; hit the top of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s off-stump and then Urvil Patel top-edged a pull to deep backward square leg.
Chennai slumped to 29-3 inside the first three overs against Siraj’s burst and then further slipped to 51-4 when Kagiso Rabada (3-32) had Matthew Short caught at mid-on.
Shivan Dube struck four sixes and four boundaries in his rapid 17-ball knock of 47 before Rashid Khan claimed 3-18 in his two overs and Rabada finished off the innings by claiming the last two wickets off successive balls.
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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket
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