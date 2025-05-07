Subscribe

Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler plays cricket with the kids on the streets of Mumbai. Watch

Jos Buttler played cricket with the kids on the streets of Mumbai. Buttler has scored 500 runs from 11 matches in IPL 2025 for Gujarat Titans and occupies fifth place in the orange cap race.

Livemint
Published7 May 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler has scored 500 runs in IPL 2025

Jos Buttler's hunger for runs knew no bounds. The Gujarat Titans star has scored 500 runs from 11 innings this season. Yet, the Englishman is practicing hard to hone his skills by playing cricket with the kids on the streets in Mumbai. Buttler has posted two stories on his Instagram handle.

Advertisement

Great Yorker

Jos Buttler captioned the first story as “Great Yorker!!”

The kid nailed an accurate Yorker at the base of the imaginary stumps.

Nasty fasty

Buttler captioned the next one as “Followed by a flat one! Nasty fasty on the streets of Mumbai!”. The stories can be viewed on his Instagram handle

Advertisement

Jos Buttler in IPL 2025

Jos Buttler has scored 500 runs from 11 innings in Indian Premier League 2025. He has scored five half centuries with a highest score of 97* against Delhi Capitals. Buttler remained not out on four occasions, twice batting first and twice while chasing.

Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches. They need 2 points to seal a spot in the playoffs. 

GT's remaining matches

Delhi Capitals (Away): May 11, Delhi

Gujarat Titans (Home): May 14, Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings (Home): May 18, Ahmedabad

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsGujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler plays cricket with the kids on the streets of Mumbai. Watch
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App