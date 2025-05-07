Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler plays cricket with the kids on the streets of Mumbai. Watch

Jos Buttler's hunger for runs knew no bounds. The Gujarat Titans star has scored 500 runs from 11 innings this season. Yet, the Englishman is practicing hard to hone his skills by playing cricket with the kids on the streets in Mumbai. Buttler has posted two stories on his Instagram handle.
Jos Buttler captioned the first story as “Great Yorker!!”
The kid nailed an accurate Yorker at the base of the imaginary stumps.
Buttler captioned the next one as “Followed by a flat one! Nasty fasty on the streets of Mumbai!”. The stories can be viewed on his Instagram handle
Jos Buttler has scored 500 runs from 11 innings in Indian Premier League 2025. He has scored five half centuries with a highest score of 97* against Delhi Capitals. Buttler remained not out on four occasions, twice batting first and twice while chasing.
Gujarat Titans are at the top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches. They need 2 points to seal a spot in the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals (Away): May 11, Delhi
Gujarat Titans (Home): May 14, Ahmedabad
Chennai Super Kings (Home): May 18, Ahmedabad
