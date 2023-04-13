Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Gujarat Titans defeat PBKS by 6 wickets in Tata IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans defeat PBKS by 6 wickets in Tata IPL 2023

1 min read . 11:36 PM IST PTI
Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra stadium in Mohali on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Opting to bowl, GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight and then rode on Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 to cross the target with a ball to spare.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets to return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight and then rode on Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 to cross the target with a ball to spare.

Earlier, Matthew Short top-scored for PBKS with a 24-ball 36.

Towards the end, Sam Curran (22) and M Shahrukh Khan (22) played some big shots to take PBKS past the 150-run mark.

For GT, debutant Mohit Sharma (2/18), Rashid Khan (1/26), Alzarri Joseph (1/32), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Josh Little (1/31) picked up the wickets.

Besides Gill, Wriddhiman Saha made a 19-ball 30 for GT.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings: 153 for 8 in 20 overs (Matthew Short 36; Mohit Sharma 2/18).

Gujarat Titans: 154 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Shubman Gill 67, Wriddhiman Saha 30; Harpreet Brar 1/20).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

