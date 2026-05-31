Gujarat Titans face storm delay ahead of IPL 2026 final against RCB in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is set to host a thrilling IPL 2026 final on Sunday (May 31), but stormy weather has thrown the Gujarat Titans' (GT) plans into chaos. The home team’s late arrival leaves them with barely any time to settle in before facing defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in what promises to be a high-stakes clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Weather chaos hits GT travel schedule Heavy rains and thunderstorms across north-western India, especially around Punjab and Rajasthan, forced airport officials in Chandigarh to delay take-offs on Saturday. Gujarat Titans had planned a smooth charter flight right after their hard-fought win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Instead, the squad is now expected to touch down in Ahmedabad only after 10 PM on Saturday night.

This means the Titans will have less than 24 hours to rest, recover, and prepare for their third IPL final, all on home soil. Fans in Gujarat are feeling the tension as their favourite team scrambles against the clock. The BCCI’s decision to spread the playoffs across three different venues this season has created this unique travel challenge for the first time. Earlier formats kept things simpler with just two playoff spots.

RCB enjoys clear preparation advantage In sharp contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrived in Ahmedabad as early as Wednesday. The defending champions have already completed two full training sessions under the bright lights of the stadium, giving them valuable time to fine-tune strategies and build match rhythm.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar addressed the situation calmly in a pre-final press interaction. "Yes, because after Qualifier 1 we got enough time to rest and recover. At the same time, GT are coming straight from Qualifier 2," Patidar said when asked if their early arrival was a positive. "There is some sort of advantage, but not a huge one because both teams are very good and have played excellent cricket."

Ahmedabad’s rich IPL final history This will mark Ahmedabad’s fourth IPL final, a city that has seen some unforgettable nights under the floodlights. Back in 2023, the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans turned into a rain-soaked drama. That match stretched across three days after organisers used a reserve day and even extended play by two hours to crown the winner in the early morning hours.