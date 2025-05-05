Gujarat Titans get Kagiso Rabada boost ahead of MI vs GT clash, IPL franchise say pacer ‘regrets his mistake’

Gujarat Titans received a major boost ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians after Kagiso Rabada returned to India for the rest of the tournament. The South African pacer had returned to his country after being provisionally suspended for taking a recreational drug.

“Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned to India after his provisional suspension and is now fully available for selection in the remaining matches of the IPL,” the franchise said in a statement.

“Kagiso Rabada has accepted responsibility and regrets his mistake. South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has completed the investigation. Rabada has honoured his provisional suspension and has also completed a program. He is now fully available for selection in the remaining matches of the IPL ,” the statement added.

Rabada had surprisingly left IPL 2025 at the end of March and went back home citing personal reasons. Soon after the news broke out about Rabada's recreational drug use, the Proteas pacer put out a statement.

“Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft,” Rabada had said.

Kagiso Rabada in IPL 2025 Bought for ₹10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans, Rabada played just two matches against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. He got two wickets in two matches - Prabhsimran Singh and Hardik Pandya.

What's next for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025? With seven wins in 10 games so far, Gujarat Titans are currently placed fourth with 14 points. They next play Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.