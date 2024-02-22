Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL, to undergo ankle surgery

India pacer Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL due to left ankle injury which would require surgery in the UK according to a BCCI source quoted by news agency PTI. Mohammad Shami was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When he went for surgery the last time he was given some injections but that didn't work out for him. So now he will undergo surgery. It seems that he will miss IPL," a Gujarat Titans' source told ANI.

Mohammed Shami picked up 20 wickets in 2022 and followed it up with an even stronger performance in IPL 2023, taking 28 wickets at an average of 18.64. Shami in his last two stints while playing for Gujarat Giants.

Mohammed Shami, last represented India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. Shami, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, has 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career.

Shami is also likely to miss the T20 World Cup according to sources. Now it is highly unlikely that the pace bowling artist would be able to make a comeback before India's Test matches at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand which is going to take place in October-November.

Mohammed Shami is likely to return for the marquee away series against Australia.

People in the know of things believe that the NCA's conservative line of thinking has not worked in Shami's case.

"Shami should have gone directly for surgery and that should have been NCA's call. Just two months of rest and injections wouldn't have worked well and that's what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia," the source said to PTI.

With Agency Inputs

