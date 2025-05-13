Gujarat Titans new revised IPL 2025 schedule: Check GT's match dates, venues, timings & more

Table toppers Gujarat Titans will resume their Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a trip to the national capital to face Delhi Capitals on May 18 at 7:30 pm. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the schedule for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season late last night, Monday, after the T20 league was suspended for a week amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

Gujarat Titans, who won the IPL in 2023, will then play their final two games at home, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. They first host Lucknow Super Giants on May 22, Thursday, at 7:30 pm and then welcome 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings on May 25, Sunday, at 7:30 pm to close out their league stage.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 remaining fixtures

Opponent Venue Date Day Time Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium - New Delhi May 18 Sunday 7:30 pm Lucknow Super Giants Narendra Modi Stadium - Ahmedabad May 22 Thursday 7:30 pm Chennai Super Kings Narendra Modi Stadium - Ahmedabad May 25 Sunday 3:30 pm

Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 The Gujarat side have been one of the best teams in the league and their IPL 2025 league position is testament to it. They are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches and have a healthy net run rate of +0.793.

The batsmen have come to the party for Gujarat Titans this year as their top order have all breached the 500-run mark and are in contention for the Purple Cap.

Gujarat Titans' top performers in IPL 2025 Left handed opener Sai Sudharsan is second in the Purple Cap list with 509 runs from his 11 innings, at an average of 46.27 and strike rate of 153.31. He has 5 half centuries to his name and his top score for the season is 82. He is just one run shy of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, who has played one more game.

Skipper Shubman Gill is one run behind his opening partner with 508 runs at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 152.55.

Wicket keeping batsman Jos Buttler is third with 500 runs from 11 innings at an average of 71.43 and strike rate of 163.93.

GT's fast bowlers have come to the party as well with Prasidh Krishna leading the Purple Cap list with 20 wickets at an average of 16.45 and an economy rate of 7.65.