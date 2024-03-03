Gujarat Titans player Robin Minz, bought for 3.60 crore, meets with accident

The promising tribal cricketer from Jharkhand – Robin Minz, who grabbed headlines at the IPL 2024 auction, met with an accident on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by NDTV, the 21-year-old was bought by Gujarat Titans for a whopping ₹3.60 crore.

Known for his batting skills, Minz was riding a Kawasaki superbike when he made contact with another bike and lost control.

Confirming the news to News18, his father Francis Minz said, “He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation."

The report stated that Minz's bike was severely damaged due to the accident, while the left-handed batter suffered bruises on his right knee.

Minz – a devoted fan of former Indian captain MS Dhoni – was guided by the experienced coach Chanchal Bhattacharya.

He hails from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district and came into the spotlight after Mumbai Indians facilitated his training in the United Kingdom.

He currently resides in Namkum area of Ranchi and has been part of Jharkhand's U19 and U25 teams. His father – a retired army personnel, now works as a guard at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

Earlier in December last year, when Minz met MS Dhoni at the Ranchi airport some time ago, Dhoni had told him, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "If no one picks him, we will."

The youngster was not picked by any team for the 2023 IPL auction, but he secured a significant payday in this edition. He might make his IPL debut in the upcoming season for Gujarat Titans, which is led by Shubman Gill after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, another player from Jharkhand Ishan Kishan has been chucked out from the BCCI's central contract for not following the board's guidelines to play Ranji matches, despite not being on national duty.

