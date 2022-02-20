NEW DELHI : Franchise cricket team Gujarat Titans has announced that it has created a virtual space in the Metaverse, The Titans Dugout. This, the Indian Premier League sports franchise said, will be a space for engagement with the fan community throughout the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. With this the team said it will become the premier sports team in India to introduce a dedicated virtual space for its global community of fans and players.

The team will debut in the 15th season of the IPL and its entry in the virtual universe will be marked with the unveiling of the team logo in 'The Titans Dugout'. The event will witness its head coach Ashish Nehra, captain Hardik Pandya and promising young talent Shubman Gill interacting with each other and revealing the logo in The Metaverse.



Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer of the sports franchise said, “Cricket is a game of infinite possibilities and taking forward the spirit of the game, we are thrilled to announce our entry into The Metaverse as we are all set to reveal our team logo. We are confident that the Gujarat Titans logo launch and The Titans Dugout in The Metaverse will provide an immersive and engaging experience for our fans. We strongly believe that this will not only give our fans an exciting experience, but also will be a unique way for our fans to interact and engage with the team."



Gujarat Titans had recently built its strong team combination at the mega auction, with marquee players such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson. The squad also includes the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, who will be joining the team’s draft picks – Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. As one of the youngest franchises, Gujarat Titans aims to make their foray into the IPL a strong and resilient one.

The franchise is owned by CVC Capital Partners. Its entity, Irelia Company had bid ₹5625 crore to bag the Ahmedabad franchise for 10 years.

