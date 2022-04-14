Indian Premier League team Gujarat Titans has announced its player and opening batsman Shubman Gill will chat with fans in the Gujarat Titans’ 'locker room' and ‘home stadium’ in metaverse on 15 April.

Gill will show the fans around the two rooms created by the team and will also answer a few questions. Fans will have to download an app, shared on the official Gujarat Titans social media handles. About 45 people who enter the room will get a chance to share the space with the team’s opening batsman. During the tour, Gill will also explore certain features of the metaverse.

Gill said, “We may be in the bio-secure bubble, but this technology allows us to interact with the fans and also make them feel a part of the Gujarat Titans family. I am looking forward to meeting them in the metaverse on Friday."

Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans said, “As technology evolves, human interactions take different forms. The metaverse is a new medium that promises to connect people across the world on a virtual reality platform. For the Gujarat Titans, it presents a great opportunity to build a closer relationship with the fans. Such interactions will create a greater bond within the Gujarat Titans family."

According to one report, the metaverse market size stood at $63.83 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to rise from $100.27 billion in 2022 to $1,527.55 billion by 2029 expanding at a 47.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights's report Metaverse Market 2022-2029 said the rising penetration of online shopping and gaming will have a notable influence on the business outlook. Notably, the emergence of blockchain technology has augured well for leading companies vying to expand their portfolios.