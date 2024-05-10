Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Gujarat Titans score after 1 overs is 14/0

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 59 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 10 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans squad -
Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, BR Sharath, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Umesh Yadav
Chennai Super Kings squad -
Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Ajay Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Aravelly Avanish, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score:
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill 11 (4)
Sai Sudharsan 3 (2)
Chennai Super Kings
Mitchell Santner 0/14 (1)
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: SIX! Making his intentions clear is Shubman Gill! Tossed up around off and Gill shimmies down the track clubbing it straight over the bowler's head towards long on fence for a maximum.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: FOUR! Gets it through the gap and it's the skipper who gets off the mark with a boundary off the first ball. Santner bowls this a tad short and outside off, Shubman Gill leans on it and crisps it past point for four runs.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Gujarat (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details
Match 59 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!