Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 13 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans squad -
Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, BR Sharath, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Gurnoor Brar, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Spencer Johnson, Umesh Yadav
Kolkata Knight Riders squad -
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, KS Bharat, Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details
