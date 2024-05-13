Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 959.55 -8.34%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.85 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.85 -1.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.80 1.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,127.55 0.97%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024Premium
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 13 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans squad -
Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, BR Sharath, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Gurnoor Brar, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Spencer Johnson, Umesh Yadav
Kolkata Knight Riders squad -
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, KS Bharat, Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

13 May 2024, 06:33:29 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details
Match 63 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue