Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats, IPL 2025: How GT, MI have fared at Narendra Modi Stadium? Details

Gujarat Titans (GT) host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (March 29) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. This rivalry is at a nascent stage since GT joined the IPL only in 2022 after its inception. The teams have played each other five times and the rivalry is fairly balanced. Let’s take a look at the key stats ahead of the GT vs MI match.

GT vs MI head-to-head in IPL The two teams have been competitive against each other in the five matches so far with GT coming out on top on three occasions while MI have won two matches. The last time these two teams met it was at the same venue in 2024 when GT emerged victorious by six wickets.

GT’s record at Narendra Modi Stadium The home team has played 17 matches at the venue and have won 9 times while losing 8 matches.

GT’s Highest score: 233/3 vs Mumbai Indians (May, 2023) - GT won by 62 runs

GT’s Lowest score: 89 all-out vs Delhi Capitals (April, 2024) - DC won by 6 wickets

MI's record at Narendra Modi Stadium MI's record at the venue does not make for good reading. They have played 5 matches and won only once, suffering four defeats in the process.

MI’s Highest score: 178 all-out vs Gujarat Titans (May, 2023) - GT won by 62 runs

MI’s Lowest score: 152/9 vs Gujarat Titans (April, 2024) - GT won by 55 runs

Top run-getters in GT vs MI rivalry in IPL Shubman Gill (GT) - Innings: 5; Runs: 274; Average: 54.80; Strike Rate: 170.18; Highest Score: 129

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - Innings: 4; Runs: 200; Average: 66.66; Strike Rate: 181.81; Highest Score: 103*

Rohit Sharma (MI) - Innings: 5; Runs: 125; Average: 25; Strike Rate: 138.88; Highest Score: 43

Top wicket-takers in GT vs MI rivalry in IPL Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 5; Wickets: 10, Economy: 6.85; Average: 13.70; Best Figures: 4/30

Mohit Sharma (GT) - Innings: 4; Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.58; Average: 12.30; Best Figures: 5/10

Piyush Chawla (MI) - Innings: 4; Wickets: 6, Economy: 10.42; Average: 24.33; Best Figures: 2/34