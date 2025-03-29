Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats, IPL 2025: How GT, MI have fared at Narendra Modi Stadium? Details

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have played each other only five times in the IPL since the inception of the former in 2022. Let us look at the key stats ahead of GT vs MI encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated29 Mar 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill is expected to be amongst the runs when he faces the Mumbai Indians bowlers at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (Photo by AFP)
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill is expected to be amongst the runs when he faces the Mumbai Indians bowlers at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Gujarat Titans (GT) host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (March 29) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. This rivalry is at a nascent stage since GT joined the IPL only in 2022 after its inception. The teams have played each other five times and the rivalry is fairly balanced. Let’s take a look at the key stats ahead of the GT vs MI match.

GT vs MI head-to-head in IPL

The two teams have been competitive against each other in the five matches so far with GT coming out on top on three occasions while MI have won two matches. The last time these two teams met it was at the same venue in 2024 when GT emerged victorious by six wickets.

GT’s record at Narendra Modi Stadium

The home team has played 17 matches at the venue and have won 9 times while losing 8 matches.

GT’s Highest score: 233/3 vs Mumbai Indians (May, 2023) - GT won by 62 runs

GT’s Lowest score: 89 all-out vs Delhi Capitals (April, 2024) - DC won by 6 wickets

MI's record at Narendra Modi Stadium

MI's record at the venue does not make for good reading. They have played 5 matches and won only once, suffering four defeats in the process.

MI’s Highest score: 178 all-out vs Gujarat Titans (May, 2023) - GT won by 62 runs

MI’s Lowest score: 152/9 vs Gujarat Titans (April, 2024) - GT won by 55 runs

Top run-getters in GT vs MI rivalry in IPL

Shubman Gill (GT) - Innings: 5; Runs: 274; Average: 54.80; Strike Rate: 170.18; Highest Score: 129

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - Innings: 4; Runs: 200; Average: 66.66; Strike Rate: 181.81; Highest Score: 103*

Rohit Sharma (MI) - Innings: 5; Runs: 125; Average: 25; Strike Rate: 138.88; Highest Score: 43

Top wicket-takers in GT vs MI rivalry in IPL

Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 5; Wickets: 10, Economy: 6.85; Average: 13.70; Best Figures: 4/30

Mohit Sharma (GT) - Innings: 4; Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.58; Average: 12.30; Best Figures: 5/10

Piyush Chawla (MI) - Innings: 4; Wickets: 6, Economy: 10.42; Average: 24.33; Best Figures: 2/34

First Published:29 Mar 2025, 03:57 PM IST
