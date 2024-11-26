Gujarat Titans on roping in Washington Sundar for ₹3.2 crore: ‘Were expecting him to go much higher’

Gujarat Titans managed to rope in India all-rounder Washington Sundar for a meagre sum of ₹3.2 crore on Day 2 of the IPL Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sundar's career has been on a high ever since he made a comeback in the Indian team during the New Zealand Test series and was later even included in India's XI for Perth Test ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Also Read | Washington on his favourite wicket during 7/59 spell against New Zealand

While Sundar was expected to fetch the big bucks in this year's IPL Auction, the all-rounder did not trigger a bidding war in Jeddiah with only Lucknow Super Giants and Titans showing interest for him.

Speaking about the decision to pick Washington Sundar in the squad, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel said the franchise were expected Sundar to go for much higher price and are quite happy to have him for ₹3.2 crore.

"Coming back to Washington, yes I think you know, we were expecting him to go much higher than the price which we got but you know, you don't get that currency there, so we're quite happy to have Washington in our team," Patel was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

"We went with our plan to have pace bowlers, if you look at the pace bowling attack we have assembled, all of them are really really great. That was exactly our plan, we are very happy with what we have," the former Indian cricketer added

In the 60 matches played in his IPL career so far, Sundar has taken 37 wickets at an economy rate of 7.54 while scoring 378 runs at an average of 14.