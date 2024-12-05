Active Stocks
Gujarat vs Karnataka Live Score: Match 113 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 11:00 AM
LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat vs Karnataka Live Score: Match 113 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 11:00 AM

1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat vs Karnataka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 113 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 11:00 AM

Gujarat vs Karnataka Live Score, Match 113 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024
Gujarat vs Karnataka Live Score, Match 113 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024

Gujarat vs Karnataka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 113 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 05 Dec 2024 at 11:00 AM
Venue : Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Gujarat squad -
Aarya Desai, Ripal Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Umang Kumar, Axar Patel, Chintan Gaja, Dhrushant Soni, Hemang Patel, Smit Patel, Abhishek Desai, Urvil Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveer Parmar, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Tejas Patel, Vishal Jayswal
Karnataka squad -
Abhinav Manohar, KV Aneesh, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Smaran Ravichandran, Macneil Noronha, Manoj Bhandage, Pravin Dubey, Shubhang Hegde, LR Chethan, Shrijith Krishnan, Manvanth Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vyshak Vijaykumar

05 Dec 2024, 10:01:49 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 113 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024

Gujarat vs Karnataka Match Details
Match 113 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 between Gujarat and Karnataka to be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

