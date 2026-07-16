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Gurnoor Brar gets ICC warning after just four international games for ‘inappropriate’ act during IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Gurnoor Brar has been handed a warning by the ICC for hisinappropriate and dangerous behavior during the first ODI between India and England in Birmingham.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Jul 2026, 04:50 PM IST
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India's Gurnoor Brar celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett in the first ODI.
India's Gurnoor Brar celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett in the first ODI. (Reuters)
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New in the international circuit, India pacer Gurnoor Brar received an International Cricket Council (ICC) warning after just four matches for his inappropriate behavior in the first ODI against England a couple of days ago. Having made his debut against Afghanistan last month at home, the tall pacer from Punjab picked the wickets of ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell in the same over on his first outing on English soil.

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The incident took place on the fifth ball of the eighth over of England's innings. Having being sent for a six in the previous ball and a four earlier on the over, Brar collected the ball in his follow-through and threw it at Ben Duckett at the striker's end, missing the Englishman by a whisker.

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The ICC deemed Brar's action “inappropriate and dangerous” and therefore warned the 26-year-old. "Brar was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and or dangerous manner during an international match.” the ICC said.

The India pacer was also handed one demerit point as part of his disciplinary record, making it his first offence in a 24-month period. No formal hearing was need as Brar admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson.

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The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth official Russell Warren.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Highlights, 1st ODI: Axar Patel, Shubman Gill power India to easy win

How did Gurnoor perform in IND vs ENG 1st ODI?

Playing his first match on English conditions, Brar drew the first blood in Birmingham after Duckett and Bethell gave England a solid start. Brar's moment of delight came in the 13th over of England's innings when he had Bethell caught by Washington Sundar with a back-of-a-length delivery.

Two balls later, Brar accounted for Duckett, who cut another back-of-a-length delivery from the Indian pacer, hoping to go over the third man boundary, but instead was caught by Jasprit Bumrah. In his nine overs, Brar conceded 61 runs for his two wickets. India won the game by six wickets.

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Will Gurnoor Brar play in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI?

After the victoryin Birmingham, India captain Shubman Gill indicated that the management will try different combinations according to the conditions. The Sophia Gardens pitch in Cardiff often offers good bounce and carry, keeping pacers firmly in the mix. In that context, India can bring in seasoned left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in place of Brar.

Also Read | Should Shubman Gill have been India's new T20I skipper? Sanjay Manjrekar opines

So, Arshdeep can be included in the eleven if the bigwigs feel the need of more experience in the bowling line-up in a crucial match. A win in the second ODI will help the Indian team seal the three-match series.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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