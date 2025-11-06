‘Had to say sorry’: India's World Cup-winning coach Amol Muzumdar recounts his meeting with King Charles to PM Modi

India women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar recounted a disappointing experience from the Buckingham Palace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meet and greet in New Delhi on Wednesday. Following their maiden World Cup triumph, PM Modi invited the whole team at his residence to congratulate the contingent. Newly-appointed BCCI president Mithun Manhas was also present in the meet-and-greet.

Every high profile residence comes with a top-level security and tight protocols. Likewise, only 20 people are allowed to meet King Charles at a time as per protocol. As a result, the Indian team management had to leave out their support staff at hotel rooms.

“In June, we were in England, where we met King Charles. But the protocol there allowed only 20 people to go. I told the support staff that I was really sorry they couldn’t join. They smiled and said, ‘Sir, we don’t want that photo. We want a photo with Modi ji on November 4 or 5’ — and today, that wish has come true,” Muzumdar narrated.

Playing a World Cup on home soil, a lot of pressure was on the Indian team. The Women in Blue had some ups and downs before getting the momentum from the group stage clash against New Zealand. In the final, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift the maiden silverware.

“This is a great honour for all of us. The daughters of our nation have done something truly remarkable. For the past two years, they have shown the same passion and energy in every practice session that we saw on the field,” added Muzumdar, who never played for India despite being a domestic stalwart for Mumbai with 11000 runs.

Indian team meets President Murmu After meeting PM Modi, the Indian women's team also met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. President Murmu was also presented a autographed jersey by all the members of the team. She congratulated the team on their historic achievement.

“Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation,” President Murmu's office said on X.

