Hair dryer for scoring PSL century? Karachi Kings’ James Vince can’t stop laughing after match-winning knock

Bizarre awards are not new in cricket. One such incident happened in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Saturday as Karachi Kings' cricketer James Vince was awarded with a hair dryer after his match-winning knock against Multan Sultans.

Following his Man of Match award during the post-match presentation ceremony, James Vince was in a for a surprise when he was called in the dressing room for a sponsor giveaway. Calling the Englishman as the most Reliable Player of the Match, the right-hander was presented with a hair dryer, for which he couldn't stop laughing.

Chasing a mammoth 235 runs to win, Karachi Kings were two wickets down inside the powerplay when James Vince walked out to bat. Although he held one fort, Karachi Kings kept on losing wickets at the other end before stitching a 142-run stand in 68 balls with Khushdil Shah (60) for the fifth wicket to pull off the biggest run chase in PSL.

While James Vince was run out for 101 in 43 balls, which included 14 fours and four sixes, it was a perfect platform laid by the England star as Karachi Kings romped home with four balls to spare. It was James Vince's seventh T20 hundred and his first PSL hundred.

Mohammad Rizwan's ton in vain Earlier, Multan Suntans captain Mohammad Rizwan smashed a superb hundred for his second PSL ton to power his team to 234/5 in 20 overs. Rizwan also got able support from the likes of Kamran Ghulam and Michael Bracewell.

Reacting to the chase, James Vince said, "Quite a tough chase, but when we batted we realised how nice a surface this was. The way Khushdil batted was also great. When the rate gets beyond 15-16, the game gets away from you at any game.