NEW DELHI : Despite cinema halls, restaurant and bars opening up, cricket lovers in the country are still latching on to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) which is halfway through having started on 19 September in UAE. A total of 361 million viewers have watched 32 matches in the first four weeks of the tournament played between 19 September and 16 October. The total viewing minutes for this period stood at 233.9 billion.

The numbers, provided by Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) India, represent viewers above two years of age who watched the live matches across 21 television channels of Star India, the official broadcast network of the T20 tournament.

On a year–on–year basis, IPL 2020 continue to deliver on viewership, reach and average time spent (ATS). Despite having fewer matches (32), the first four weeks of the current edition of IPL witnessed a 30% increase over last year in per match viewership which stood at 7.3 billion. In 2019, the viewing minutes stood at 5.6 billion for 35 matches. A total of 110 million viewers watched the league on a per match basis as compare to 99 million last year, registering a 11% jump. The engagement metric has also been positive with the average time spent witnessing 15% increase over 2019. During the first four weeks of the ongoing season, fans spent an average of over 42 minutes per IPL match as compare to 37 minutes last year.

IPL is the biggest cricket property for Star India, fetching over ₹2,000 crore ad revenue in 2019. It is hoping to cross this revenue figure this year, despite the covid-19 disruption. In an interview with Mint Gautam Thakar, CEO, Star Sports said despite the enormous demand and record-breaking viewership expected, the network has not increased ad slot prices keeping it the same as what was planned for March 2020. IPL typically is scheduled between April and May which has been postponed due to lockdown this year.

Despite the covid disruption, the big plus for Star has been the long advertising hiatus for most brands, and the pre-Diwali window where advertisers have saved up big media budgets for IPL not just television but also for its over–the–top (OTT) video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar where Star has invested heavily introducing multiple innovative fan engagement features. The network has been attracting a variety of advertisers who are looking to target an engaged viewer base.

Noting that the advertiser response to the league has been excellent, Sujata Dwibedy, group trading director, Amplifi, Dentsu Aegis Network India said that since the IPL inventory is limited it gets sold out early.

"I believe Disney+Hotstar must have already achieved their targets long back. The ad slot pricing for the OTT platform is different than television hence it cannot be compared. Although many active IPL advertisers stayed away from television advertising as they have to plan for the next season which will be played in March 2021, the new set of online companies, waiting to leverage a high reach property like IPL, more than made up for their absence," she added.

