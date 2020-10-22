On a year–on–year basis, IPL 2020 continue to deliver on viewership, reach and average time spent (ATS). Despite having fewer matches (32), the first four weeks of the current edition of IPL witnessed a 30% increase over last year in per match viewership which stood at 7.3 billion. In 2019, the viewing minutes stood at 5.6 billion for 35 matches. A total of 110 million viewers watched the league on a per match basis as compare to 99 million last year, registering a 11% jump. The engagement metric has also been positive with the average time spent witnessing 15% increase over 2019. During the first four weeks of the ongoing season, fans spent an average of over 42 minutes per IPL match as compare to 37 minutes last year.