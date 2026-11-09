Hamilton weather for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: What’s in store for Shubman Gill’s men at Seddon Park on November 10?

After the first two ODIs were impacted by rain heavily, the New Zealand weather doesn't throw much light ahead of the third ODI against India at the Seddon Park, scheduled for Tuesday (November 10). The first ODI, which was won by India, saw overs reduced to 32 per side. In the second ODI, which started late due to rain, had to be stopped during India's chase.

In reply to New Zealand's 134 all out, India were 113/7 in 26 overs when the rain again stopped play. India won the game by four runs via Duckworth-Lewis Method. On Monday, the eve of the third ODI, the Indian team were forced to train indoors.

In a series of videos posted by the BCCI, the Indian players were seen playing footy with dark skies in the background. The likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and others, all had their warm ups on the ground before moving indoors for nets.

“#TeamIndia's outdoor training session was curtailed due to incessant rains and moved indoors. A glimpse of our training ahead of the 3rd ODI,” the BCCI said in a post on X on Monday.

Hamilton weather on November 10 The weather in Hamilton on November 10 paint a rainy picture. According to Accuweather.com, there is a 100% probability of precipitation with around 11.5 hours of rain and a red alert issued on Tuesday in Hamilton. The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI starts 3 PM local time, and it is highly likely there will be no game at Seddon Park.

There is also a 24% probability of thunderstorms. There will be a complete cloud cover on Tuesday. “Breezy with rain, heavy at times,” says Accuweather.com. The temperature will be around 18 degrees.

View full Image View full Image Hamilton weather on November 10.

Nabi, Gurnoor, Arshdeep to stay back Meanwhile, in a latest development, fast bowling troika of Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh have been asked by the Indian team management to stay back and help the Test squad prepare for their World Test Championship (WTC) series against New Zealand.

Nabi, Brar and Arshdeep are a part of the Indian ODI squad and have played both the matches so far. The Indian team will split after the third ODI to start preparation for the Test series from November 11. Skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Anshul Kamboj will leave the ODI squad after the third game and join the Test bunch.