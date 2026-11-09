Hamilton weather for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: What’s in store for Shubman Gill’s men at Seddon Park on November 10?

After the first two ODIs were impacted by rain heavily, the New Zealand weather doesn't throw much light ahead of the third ODI against India at the Seddon Park, scheduled for Tuesday (November 10). The first ODI, which was won by India, saw overs reduced to 32 per side. In the second ODI, which started late due to rain, had to be stopped during India's chase.

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In reply to New Zealand's 134 all out, India were 113/7 in 26 overs when the rain again stopped play. India won the game by four runs via Duckworth-Lewis Method. On Monday, the eve of the third ODI, the Indian team were forced to train indoors.

In a series of videos posted by the BCCI, the Indian players were seen playing footy with dark skies in the background. The likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and others, all had their warm ups on the ground before moving indoors for nets.

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“#TeamIndia's outdoor training session was curtailed due to incessant rains and moved indoors. A glimpse of our training ahead of the 3rd ODI,” the BCCI said in a post on X on Monday.

Hamilton weather on November 10 The weather in Hamilton on November 10 paint a rainy picture. According to Accuweather.com, there is a 100% probability of precipitation with around 11.5 hours of rain and a red alert issued on Tuesday in Hamilton. The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI starts 3 PM local time, and it is highly likely there will be no game at Seddon Park.

There is also a 24% probability of thunderstorms. There will be a complete cloud cover on Tuesday. “Breezy with rain, heavy at times,” says Accuweather.com. The temperature will be around 18 degrees.

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Hamilton weather on November 10.

Nabi, Gurnoor, Arshdeep to stay back Meanwhile, in a latest development, fast bowling troika of Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh have been asked by the Indian team management to stay back and help the Test squad prepare for their World Test Championship (WTC) series against New Zealand.

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Nabi, Brar and Arshdeep are a part of the Indian ODI squad and have played both the matches so far. The Indian team will split after the third ODI to start preparation for the Test series from November 11. Skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Anshul Kamboj will leave the ODI squad after the third game and join the Test bunch.

The coaching team will also split itself with head coach Gautam Gambhir staying back for the fourth and fifth ODIs scheduled on November 13 and 15 at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga. T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the final two ODIs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in