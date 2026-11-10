Hamilton weather today: Will rain have final say in India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at Seddon Park? Check forecast here

The start of the third ODI between India and New Zealand on Tuesday was delayed due to rain in Hamilton.

The first two ODIs in Auckland and Wellington were also interrupted because of rain. India won both the ODIs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method and enter this match looking to seal the five-match series.

According to AccuWeather's forecast for Hamilton, temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach a high of 18°C, with a low around 15°C.

The weather conditions are expected to remain wet throughout much of the day, with a 99% probability of precipitation and approximately 12 hours of expected rainfall.

The forecast indicated showers around the scheduled start of the match, followed by persistent rain during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to remain between 16°C and 18°C during the playing hours.

The probability of rain was forecast to reach 73% at 3 PM local time, then increase to 80% between 4 PM and 7 PM. Conditions could improve temporarily around 8 PM, with cloudy skies and a 49% chance of precipitation.

However, rain is expected to return later in the evening, with the probability rising to 70% at 9 PM and 76% at 10 PM.

Wind could also be a factor during the contest. AccuWeather forecasts easterly to north-easterly winds at approximately 19 km/h, adding to the challenging weather conditions in Hamilton.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts in Hamilton The weather concerns extend beyond intermittent showers. A MetService Heavy Rain Watch is in place for Hamilton until 1 AM on Wednesday.

The alert warns of periods of heavy rain, with localized downpours potentially producing rainfall intensities of 25-40 mm per hour. A severe thunderstorm watch also covers the Waikato region until 2 AM on Wednesday.

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These conditions could complicate preparations at Seddon Park, particularly if persistent rainfall leaves the outfield wet and delays the start of play.

What happens if rain washes out match? India enter the Hamilton ODI with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The visitors won the opening match in Auckland by five wickets through the DLS method before securing a four-run victory in the rain-affected second ODI in Wellington.