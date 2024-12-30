Hanuma Vihari’s cryptic post on India vs Australia 4th Test goes viral,netizens say ‘It’s not Sydney’

The rivalry between India and Australia is in full swing during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The bilateral series has produced some of the most highly contested matches in the recent years and this 2024/25 edition is no different. India and Australia are currently competing in a high stakes battled at the Melbourne cricket ground on Day 5 of the Test match where India are looking to aim for a draw while the Kangaroos aim to take 10 wickets and go 1 up in the series.

Hanuma Vihari's cryptic post on India vs Australia 4th Test: Seeing the situation in Melbourne, cricketer Hanuma Vihari shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing ‘Deja Vu’. Notably, Vihari was involved in a similar kind of endeavour during the last iteration of the Border Gavaskar trophy, albeit in perhaps even tougher conditions.

During Day 5 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at Sydney, an injured Vihari had partnered up with Ravichandran Ashwin to negate the Aussie bowlers and deny them what looked like a sure shot win. After the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara in the 89th over, the two players had played close to 42 overs to giving India a fighting chance in the series. In the subsequent Test match, both Vihari and Ashwin were injured but India still managed to defeat the Australians in Gaba and clinch the series.

In a similar fashion, India and Australia are currently 1-1 in the series and the visitors need to save this match at all costs in order to have a chance of winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The next match of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 onwards. As things stand, after the initial onslaught by Aussie pacers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are trying to set up a similar kind of partnership for India.