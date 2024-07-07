‘Happy Birthday, Mahi’: MS Dhoni receives special video call from young India cricketer from Zimbabwe
MS Dhoni marked his 43rd birthday in Mumbai with wife Sakshi, Salman Khan, and close friends. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tushar Deshpande, and Mukesh Kumar in Zimbabwe called to wish him.
Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings batsman MS Dhoni turned 43 on Sunday. Dhoni celebrated the special occasion by cutting a cake with his wife Sakshi, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a few close friends. Dhoni is currently in Mumbai for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.