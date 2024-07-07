Active Stocks
Fri Jul 05 2024 15:58:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.75 -0.85%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,648.10 -4.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 860.05 2.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 993.70 -0.54%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 339.40 1.21%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘Happy Birthday, Mahi’: MS Dhoni receives special video call from young India cricketer from Zimbabwe
BackBack

‘Happy Birthday, Mahi’: MS Dhoni receives special video call from young India cricketer from Zimbabwe

Livemint

MS Dhoni marked his 43rd birthday in Mumbai with wife Sakshi, Salman Khan, and close friends. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tushar Deshpande, and Mukesh Kumar in Zimbabwe called to wish him.

MS Dhoni celebrating his birthday with Salman Khan.Premium
MS Dhoni celebrating his birthday with Salman Khan.

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings batsman MS Dhoni turned 43 on Sunday. Dhoni celebrated the special occasion by cutting a cake with his wife Sakshi, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a few close friends. Dhoni is currently in Mumbai for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

While Dhoni cut the cake with his friends, family and Salman Khan, he later received a surprise call from none other than CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was joined by Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Kumar. Notably, Ruturaj, Tushar and Mukesh are currently in Zimbabwe for the 5-match T20I series, but made time for his mentor.

Dhoni and Ruturaj have shared a special bond over the years, with the former giving the young batsman a chance in the 2020 IPL and later handing over the captaincy of CSK to Ruturaj in the IPL 2024 season.

In an earlier interaction with The Times of India, Ruturaj had talked about the things he learned from MS Dhoni. He said, "Being neutral is something that I have learnt from Mahi bhai. Not getting too excited about anything or being down by anything is the right approach that I have picked up,"

Ruturaj is likely to feature in the second T20 international against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club today. However, the CSK captain's position in the series will be slightly different as he will be batting at No 3 instead of his usual opening role.

The Men in Blue suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the minnows in the first match of the series on Saturday. Hosts Zimbabwe batted first in Harare and posted 115/9 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Men in Blue were found wanting and only 3 Indian players (Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar) managed to reach double figures.

 

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Jul 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue