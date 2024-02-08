Mohammad Azharuddin's cricket journey is adorned with remarkable achievements that have cemented his legacy in Indian sports history. On his birthday on February 8, here's a list of 6 of his remarkable accomplishments in cricket:

Historic debut

Azharuddin burst onto the international scene with a bang. He scored three consecutive centuries in his first three Test matches. This extraordinary feat set the tone for a stellar career and made him an instant cricketing sensation.

Commanding captaincy

With 47 Tests and 174 ODIs under his belt as captain, Azharuddin was at the helm of the Indian cricket team for much of the 1990s. His leadership skills led India’s victories in 14 Test matches and 90 ODIs. It was a tough time in Indian cricket. It makes him one of the most successful captains India has ever produced.

Impressive run tally

Over his career, Azharuddin amassed more than 6,000 runs in Test cricket and over 9,000 runs in ODIs. He scored 22 Test centuries and 7 ODI hundreds. His highest score in ODI cricket is 153 not out. His ability to score under pressure made him a reliable batsman for India.

Fielding marvel

He was the OG master of Indian fielding. The seed of the fielding brilliance that are now displayed by players like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja was sown by Azhar in the 80s and the 90s. He was known for his agility, sharp reflexes and atypical throws. Azharuddin’s class in the field set new standards in Indian cricket.

Memorable innings at Lord's

Among his numerous outstanding innings, his century against England at Lord's in July 1990 stands out. Azharuddin's 121 off 111 balls is remembered for its elegance and his mastery over the English bowlers. He showcased his class on one of cricket's biggest stages. As per former England cricketer Vic Marks, it was "the most dazzling Test century" he had ever seen.

Milestone minus one

Azharuddin's Test career ended with 99 matches, one short of the magic number of 100, due to match-fixing controversies towards the end of his career. Interestingly, his highest Test score is 199, again falling one short of the milestone of a double-century.

