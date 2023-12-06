Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: 5 Reasons why Jaddu is the best Indian all-rounder of all time
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is celebrating his 35th birthday today. We take a look at 5 reasons why Jadeja is probably the best Indian all-rounder of all time.
Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja turns 35 today, making his debut in 2009 Jadeja has been an integral part of the Indian set up for around 14 years. From his pin point fielding efforts to his econommic bowling performances , Jadeja has won the hearts of fans many times during his international career.