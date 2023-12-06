Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja turns 35 today, making his debut in 2009 Jadeja has been an integral part of the Indian set up for around 14 years. From his pin point fielding efforts to his econommic bowling performances , Jadeja has won the hearts of fans many times during his international career.

Famously, the all-rounder was part of MS Dho led Indian team that lifted the 2013 Champions Trophy, taking 12 wickets in that tournament with best figures of 5/36.

Here are 5 reasons why Jadeja is best Indian all-rounder of all time:

1) Economic bowling:

Jadeja is known in world cricket for his economic bowling, allowing the captain to control the flow of runs till the time he is bowling and pair that with Jadeja's natural ability to finish the over in around 2 minutes, the all-round can virtually change the nature of match with his bowling.

2) Wicket taking ability:

With improvements in bowling in the recent time, Jadeja has shown that he isn't just an option to restrict the flow of runs but can instead also pick up crucial wickets for his side. Jadeja showcased his wicket taking abilities in the recently concluded ODI World Cup where he took 16 wickets in the 11 matches played in the tournament at an economy rate of 4.25.

3) India's finisher:

Apart from his bowling abilities, Jadeja also holds the mantle for India lower down the order helping giving an extra push to the Men in Blue's scoring rate. For the last few years, Jadeja along with Hardik Pandya has been a key figure in the number 6 or number 7 spot in the Indian setup, making full use of aggressive batting abilities.

4) Mr Dependable:

The unique talent of Ravindra Jadeja lies in his ability to play counterattacking innings when his team is not in a dominant position. Jadjea's ability to play great innings against the flow of the match was famously seen during the 2019 World Cup semi-final and during this year's IPL Final where he helped Chennai Super Kings clinch the trophy once again.

5) Outstanding fielder:

While Jadeja's batting and bowling may not leave much else to desire for, his fielding just takes him game to another level and making him virtually an undroppable player in the Indian XI. Jadeja is widely touted as one of the greatest fielders in the modern age and helps save many valuable runs for his team in each game.

