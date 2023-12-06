Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who made his debut in 2009, turns 35 today and has been an integral part of the Indian side for the past 14 years. From his pitch-perfect fielding to his economical bowling, Jadeja has won the hearts of fans time and again during his international career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Famously, the all-rounder was part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team that lifted the 2013 Champions Trophy, taking 12 wickets in the tournament with figures of 5/36. Jaddu, as he is often called by fans and teammates, was also part of India's World Cup campaigns in 2019 and 2023.

5 Reasons why Ravindra Jadeja is best Indian all-rounder of all time: 1) Economic bowling: Jadeja is known in international cricket for his economical bowling, which allows the captain to control the flow of runs until the time he bowls, and coupled with Jadeja's natural ability to finish the over in around 2 minutes, the all-rounder can virtually change the complexion of the match with his bowling.

2) Wicket taking ability: With recent improvements in his bowling, Jadeja has shown that he isn't just an option to restrict the flow of runs, but can also take crucial wickets for his side. Jadeja showcased his wicket-taking abilities in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, where he took 16 wickets in the 11 matches played in the tournament at an economy rate of 4.25.

3) India's finisher: Apart from his bowling skills, Jadeja also holds the mantle for India lower down the order, helping to give an extra boost to the Men in Blue's scoring rate. In recent years, Jadeja, along with Hardik Pandya, has been a key figure at No. 6 or No. 7 in the Indian order, making full use of his aggressive batting skills.

4) Mr Dependable: Ravindra Jadeja's unique talent lies in his ability to play counter-attacking innings when his team is not in a dominant position. Jadeja's ability to play great innings against the flow of the game was famously on display during the 2019 World Cup semi-final and this year's IPL final, where he helped Chennai Super Kings lift the trophy once again.

5) Outstanding fielder: While Jadeja's batting and bowling may not leave much to be desired, his fielding takes his game to another level, making him a virtually un-droppable player in the Indian XI. Widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders of the modern era, Jadeja helps save many valuable runs for his team in every match.

