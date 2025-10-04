Subscribe

Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Net worth, IPL salary, endorsements, car collection revealed

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is celebrating his birthday today. Here we take a look at the star cricketer's net worth, his earnings from endorsements, and his BCCI and IPL salaries.

Sayak Basu
Published4 Oct 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Manchester: India's Rishabh Pant returns to pavilion after his dismissal by England�s Jofra Archer on day two of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI07_24_2025_000520B)
Manchester: India's Rishabh Pant returns to pavilion after his dismissal by England�s Jofra Archer on day two of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI07_24_2025_000520B)(PTI)

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is celebrating his birthday today. Born on October 4, 1997, Pant, who has turned 28 today, has played 154 international matches so far for India, scoring 5,507 international runs. He has also managed 250 dismissals as a wicketkeeper/fielder in international cricket, and was part of the India teams which won the 2024 ICC T20I World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Here we take a look at the net worth of the star cricketer:

Net worth & sources of income

Pant's net worth is currently 100 crores or $12.2 million, as per OneCricket. This valuation takes into account his IPL salary, the pay he receives from the BCCI central contract, and his brand endorsements as well as investments.

BCCI

Pant currently has a Grade A BCCI central contract, which means that he earns 5 crore yearly from the Indian cricket board.

He also earns fees for every match he plays for India. For Test matches, Pant is paid a fee of 15 lakh, for ODIs, he pockets 6 lakh per match, while for T20Is, he nas 3 lakhs for each match he plays.

IPL

Pant's earnings rose substantially when he became the costliest player in IPL history in 2025, when he bagged a contract by the Lucknow Super Giants worth 27 crore.

Endorsements

Pant is the face of several companies, and a substaintial amount of his earnings come from brand endorsements. He is the face of brands like Adidas, Zomato, JSW Cement, Dream11, and Cadbury.

OneCricket reveals that Pant charges around 3.5 crore to 4 crore per major endorsement deal, and earns around 20 to 25 crore every year from endorsements alone.

Investments

While details about his business investments are not known, Pant does have two properties to his name. One of them is located in his hometown, Roorkie, Uttarakhand, and is valued at around 60 lakh to 1 crore, as per the report.

He also has a house in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, valued at around 2 crore.

Cars

The cricketer is also the owner of multiple luxury cars, including an Audi A8, a Ford Mustang GT, a Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE.

 
 
Net WorthCricket
