Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Net worth, IPL salary, endorsements, car collection revealed

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is celebrating his birthday today. Born on October 4, 1997, Pant, who has turned 28 today, has played 154 international matches so far for India, scoring 5,507 international runs. He has also managed 250 dismissals as a wicketkeeper/fielder in international cricket, and was part of the India teams which won the 2024 ICC T20I World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Here we take a look at the net worth of the star cricketer:

Net worth & sources of income Pant's net worth is currently ₹100 crores or $12.2 million, as per OneCricket. This valuation takes into account his IPL salary, the pay he receives from the BCCI central contract, and his brand endorsements as well as investments.

BCCI Pant currently has a Grade A BCCI central contract, which means that he earns ₹5 crore yearly from the Indian cricket board.

He also earns fees for every match he plays for India. For Test matches, Pant is paid a fee of ₹15 lakh, for ODIs, he pockets ₹6 lakh per match, while for T20Is, he nas ₹3 lakhs for each match he plays.

IPL Pant's earnings rose substantially when he became the costliest player in IPL history in 2025, when he bagged a contract by the Lucknow Super Giants worth ₹27 crore.

Endorsements Pant is the face of several companies, and a substaintial amount of his earnings come from brand endorsements. He is the face of brands like Adidas, Zomato, JSW Cement, Dream11, and Cadbury.

OneCricket reveals that Pant charges around ₹3.5 crore to ₹4 crore per major endorsement deal, and earns around ₹20 to ₹25 crore every year from endorsements alone.

Investments While details about his business investments are not known, Pant does have two properties to his name. One of them is located in his hometown, Roorkie, Uttarakhand, and is valued at around ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore, as per the report.

He also has a house in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, valued at around ₹2 crore.