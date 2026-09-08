Happy birthday Shubman Gill: Net worth, records and more as India Test and ODI skipper turns 27

India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill is celebrating his 27th birthday on Tuesday. Born on September 8, 1999, in Punjab, Gill rose to fame through the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, where he was India's vice-captain.

He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament following his heroics throughout India's successful campaign, and finished with 372 runs from five innings.

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In the years that followed, Gill made his senior India debut across all formats and went on to take over as permanent captain of the India Test and ODI sides, as well as the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL.

What is Shubman Gill's net worth? While this figure hasn't been confirmed, several media reports state that Gill's net worth is over ₹30 crore.

His earnings have increased steadily over the past few years, with his growing role in the Indian team, IPL contract and associations with major brands contributing to his wealth. He is placed in Grade A of the BCCI central contracts list and earns a retainership fee of ₹5 crore every year.

Also Read | Shubman Gill goes past Kapil Dev to join Sachin Tendulkar & Virender Sehwag

In the IPL, Gill captains the Gujarat Titans, and his fee for the 2026 season was ₹16.50 crore.

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Gill's association with major brands The Punjab-born cricketer's appeal goes beyond the cricket field, with his popularity among younger fans making him a sought-after face for several brands. Gill has been associated with companies including Puma India, CEAT Tyres, Fiama Men, Gillette, boAt, My11Circle and MRF Tyres.

Media reports suggest that Gill earns around ₹50-70 lakh a year from individual brand associations, while his fee for specific digital campaigns or events can range between ₹15-25 lakh.

His social media presence also adds to his commercial appeal. With more than 20 million followers on Instagram, Gill reportedly charges around ₹8-10 lakh per sponsored post, although the actual value of each deal depends on the campaign and the terms of the contract.

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Gill also owns a contemporary luxury villa, reportedly worth around ₹3.2 crore. In 2026, he reportedly added a high-end apartment in Mumbai to his property portfolio. The sea-facing property is reportedly worth approximately ₹20 crore, with Gill reportedly purchasing the 12th floor.

Gill's car collection Gill's taste for luxury extends to his choice of automobiles. His reported collection includes a Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE and a customised Mahindra Thar. He has also been spotted behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster on several occasions.

The Indian batter's luxury collection also includes high-end timepieces. He has been seen wearing watches from renowned brands such as Rolex and TAG Heuer, adding another element to his reported luxury lifestyle.

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Gill's notable achievements and milestones Gill has already accumulated several significant records. In January 2023, he scored 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad, becoming the youngest player to score a men's ODI double century, aged 23 years and 132 days. He also became the fastest Indian to reach 1,000 ODI runs at the time, achieving the milestone in 19 matches.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen makes England return 12 years since international retirement

His biggest Test record came during India's 2025 tour of England. Gill scored 269 in the second Test at Edgbaston, the highest Test score by an Indian batter in England at that point. He followed it with 161 in the second innings, finishing with 430 runs in the match — the second-highest aggregate in a men's Test.

Gill finished that five-Test series with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries, and was named Player of the Series.

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His 2023 IPL season was another major milestone. Gill scored 890 runs for the Gujarat Titans, won the Orange Cap and finished with the second-highest aggregate in a single IPL season at that time.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.