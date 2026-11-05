Happy birthday Virat Kohli: A record-equaling century & more! Looking back at ex-India captain's 3 outings on Nov 5

Virat Kohli turned 38th on Thursday (November 5), marking another year of what has been highly successful and statistically rich. The former Indian captain, who plays only ODIs, having retired from Tests and T20Is earlier, made it more special with a match-winning 74 against New Zealand on the eve of his special day in Auckland in the first ODI on Wednesday.

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From being amongst the youngest in the locker room to filling the gigantic shoes of the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar, the journey from breaking records, creating headlines with every stroke to struggling for runs and facing immense media scrutiny, Kohli's cricketing career has shown the world how one could be a superhuman and a human, at the same time.

As the 'King' continues his final phase of his career, with an eye on 2027 50-over World Cup, the 100-century mark of his idol Sachin and some more IPL gold, there is no doubt that the records would continue to pour in as the batter shows no signs of slowing down as an ODI-exclusive superstar.

Notably, Kohli has been on the field thrice in his career on his birthday. While his first two birthdays on the pitch never went as he would have likes, he finally made it count on the third attempt, with a memorable ton during the 2023 ODI World Cup at home against South Africa.

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2015 - 1 & 29 vs South Africa (Test) Kohli's first birthday on the pitch in international cricket came back in 2015, during the first Test match in Mohali against South Africa. Leading the side at that time, Kohli managed one (first innings) and 29 (second innings). Kagiso Rabada and Stiaan van Zyl were the lucky bowlers.

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India rode on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show (38 runs, 3/55 & 5/21) to down South Africa inside four days, winning the game by a massive margin of 108 runs.

2021 - 2 not out vs Scotland (T20I) Kohli had nothing much to do against Scotland after Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Jadeja combined to skittle out the opposition for just 85 in a T20 world Cup match in Dubai. In reply, KL Rahul (50) and Rohit Sharma (30) did most of the work in chase. By the time when both the Indian openers were dismissed, Kohli's two-run contribution was enough.

2023 - 101 not out vs South Africa (ODI) The last one of the lot, and the most memorable one for the man himself. Playing on his 35th birthday at a packed Eden Gardens in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli jumped on the platform set by openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. With Shreyas Iyer on his side, Kohli put on 134 runs for the third wicket, to take the game away from the Proteas in Kolkata.

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While Iyer missed on a well-deserved hundred, Kohli went on to reach his three figures in the penultimate over of the Indian innings, off 119 deliveries. In the process, it was Kohli 49th hundred, thus equaling with legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli added another hundred to his list during that tournament, thus recording most hundreds in men's ODIs.

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India won the game by 243 runs, after South Africa were bowled out for just 83 in the chase. The Men in Blue went on to reach the final, losing to Australia in Ahmedabad, when it mattered the most.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in