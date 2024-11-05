Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Looking at Ex-Indian captain’s 10 international records

Exactly a year ago on this day, Virat Kohli celebrated 35th birthday with his 49th century in ODIs during the World Cup at home. Fast forward to November 5, 2024, as Kohli became a year older, comes with a lot of challenges ahead of India’s gruelling Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, starting later this month. Arguably the best batter in modern-day cricket, the right-hander has broken several records in international cricket. Let’s take a look at the best international records.