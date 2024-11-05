Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Looking at Ex-Indian captain’s 10 international records

Exactly a year ago on this day, Virat Kohli celebrated 35th birthday with his 49th century in ODIs during the World Cup at home. Fast forward to November 5, 2024, as Kohli became a year older, comes with a lot of challenges ahead of India’s gruelling Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, starting later this month. Arguably the best batter in modern-day cricket, the right-hander has broken several records in international cricket. Let’s take a look at the best international records.
- Virat Kohli holds the records for most player-of-the-series awards in T20Is. He has seven awards to his name.
- Virat Kohli holds the record for fastest to 13000 runs in ODIs. He reached the feat in 267 innings, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record achieved at 321 innings.
- Virat Kohli is on par with Pakistan’s Babar Azam for most fifty-plus scores in T20Is. Both have 39 half-centuries to their names.
- Virat Kohli holds the record for most player-of-the-series awards (Tests, ODIs, T20Is) combined. He has a total of 21 to his name.
- Virat Kohli sits in the fourth place in the list for most number of fours hit in international cricket (Test, ODI, T20I). He has 2682 fours to his name.
- Virat Kohli holds the record for second-most fifties in ODIs. He has 122 to his name with Sachin Tendulkar topping the list with 145.
What's next for Virat Kohli?
Kohli will get a week's rest before he and his India teammates fly out to Australia for the five-match Test series against Australia. The first Test against Australia starts in Perth on November 22.