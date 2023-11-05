Virat Kohli, one of the most successful cricketers of the century has turned 35 on Sunday. The star Indian batsman, who made his debut in international cricket in 2008, has accomplished numerous feat in the past 15 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From his early days, when he led India to a U-19 World Cup victory in 2008, Virat Kohli has consistently dominated headlines with his extraordinary run-scoring ability.

Virat Kohli has represented India in 5114* international matches (ODI, Test, and T20) and has scored 26,209* runs as of 4 November 2023.

Recently, the former Indian cricket team captain broke master blaster SachinTendulkar's record during the ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Kohli completed 1,000-plus runs in a calendar year for eight years. Tendulkar achieved this feat seven times in his cricket career.

Kohli scored more than 1,000 in the years 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. In contrast, Tendulkar achieved this milestone in 1994,1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

A list of other records created by Virat Kohli are: Most runs: 26,209*

Most double centuries: 7*

Most centuries: 78*

Most half centuries: 136*

Most ODI runs: 13,525*

Most ODI centuries: 48*

Most T20 runs: 4008*

Most Asia Cup runs: 1,171

Most ICC runs: 3,142*

Most ICC knockout runs: 656*

Most ICC final runs: 280*

Most ICC awards: 9* He is also the fastest to achieve milestones of 8,000 to 13,000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli is also the recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barring one in Bangladesh, Kohli scored Test hundreds in and against every country he played, according to ESPN.

The Delhi-born batter is India's one of the most successful captains too. Under his captaincy, India earned five successive ICC World Test Championship maces, ending as the top-ranked side of the season for five successive years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under his captaincy in Test cricket, India won 40 of the 68 games matches and lost 17 and 11 draws.

Virat has led India in 95 ODIs, winning 65, losing 27, one tied and two ending in no results.

In the T20 cricket format, Kohli has led India in 60 such matches, winning 30, losing 16, and two each ending as ties and no results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli is a player that thrives on big stages. He is the only player to have scored 3,000 runs in ICC white-ball events.

In 33 Cricket World Cup matches, he has scored 1,472 runs at an average of 54.51, with three centuries and 10 fifties. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament history, with Sachin at the top with 2,278 runs in 45 matches.

Virat is the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup, In 27 matches and 25 innings, Virat has scored 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50, with 14 fifties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2018, he was also crowned with India's biggest sporting honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

