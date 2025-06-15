'Happy Father's Day to me': Shikhar Dhawan shares heartfelt post for son Zoraver, says ‘always there for you’

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt post for his son Zoraver on Father's Day, and also assured the kid he is ”always there" for him. Taking to Instagram stories, Dhawan posted a video of him playing with Zoraver. The father-son duo haven't met in years since, Dhawan's divorce with former wife Ayesha Mukherjee.

“Happy Father's Day to me. Always there for you Zoraver, waiting with lots of love for you,” wrote Dhawan. Dhawan and Mukherjee ended their 11 years of togetherness in October 2023 with Delhi family court granted the Indian cricketer a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty.

Since the end of the marriage, Dhawan has not been able to meet his son Zoraver in person for two years. He often shares pictures of his son on social media, expressing his longing to reunite with Zoraver.

"It's been two years since I saw my son. It's been a year since we talked. Because I'm blocked from everywhere. Of course, it's difficult. But... You learn to live with it, and I miss him. But again, I talk to him spiritually. I feel like I'm talking to my son every day. I'm hugging him," Dhawan has told ANI earlier this year in an interview.

Shikhar Dhawan's new found love Moving on from his previous marriage, Dhawan is currently in a relationship with Irish national Sophie Shine. The couple publicly announced their relationship on social media recently. The duo first met at a restaurant in Dubai and slowly grown their friendship into a relationship. Shine is a product consultant.

