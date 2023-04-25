Ajinkya Rahane's recall to the Indian team for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) in June has created a furor over the internet with users of social media expressing mixed reactions to the BCCI's decision. While some are happy and are congratulating the batter, others are skeptical about the choice and are also questioning leaving out some emerging players from the squad.

Former Indian batsman Akash Chopra congratulated Ajinkya Rahane for his India selection but also raised questions about leaving out Suryakumar Yadav from the squad. Akash Chopra raised questions about why the explosive batter was selected for the Test team during Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is now dropped.

"Happy for Rahane. But how does the SKY inclusion-exclusion make sense? Select kyu kiya... kar liya toh ek match ke baad drop kyu kiya? (Why did you select him and if you did, why drop him after one match)," Akash Chopra tweeted.

Suryakumar Yadav was selected for the Border Gavaskar Test series against Australia and played one match. The player scored 8 runs and 20 balls and couldn't display his explosive skills during the Test match.

The squad dynamics changed with the injury of two crucial players of the Indian team- Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Now, it is not news that Suryakumar Yadav has not yet shown his magic in the ODI and Test format of cricket, and currently in middle orders, KS Bharat and KL Rahul are already there.

BCCI decided to go for Ajinkya Rahane as a safe option, a player with more experience in Test matches. Ajinkya Rahane's record during the previous Ranji Trophy has been decent and the player made 634 runs from 7 matches at an average of 57.82. He scored two centuries and converted one to a double-century during the tournament.

Indian Squad for World Test Championship final:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.