'Happy Retirement' started trending on social media after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again failed to put up a big score in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 on Monday. Chasing 340 runs in the fourth innings on the final day of the fourth Test match against Australia, Rohit and Kohli were dismissed for 9 and 5 respectively.

Starting the final day on 228/9, Australia could add just six runs before Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Nathan Lyon with a peach of a delivery. With a mammoth total to chase, Rohit along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, gave India a steady start. Unlike the previous innings, Rohit played the waiting game.

However, a full length delivery that angled in on the off-side from Pat Cummins did the trick for Australia. Rohit, trying to flick, got a thick edge that went to Mitchell Marsh at slips. The Indian captain played 40 balls for nine. New man KL Rahul, too, departed in the same over for a duck.

Kohli joined Jaiswal in the middle and played in the same way like Rohit. However, the former India captain's 29-ball vigil came to an end when the right-hander once again went for a delivery outside off-stump--that has troubled him often lately--at the stroke of lunch.

How netizens reacted on Ro-Ko? The flop show by Rohit and Kohli didn't go well with the fans who vented their frustration on the internet, calling for the duo's retirement.

"Kohli and Sharma have won us many matches. But with due respect , it’s time. Had Truth- we would have won BGT had Bumrah continued to lead. Last time also it was Rahane , pant , ashwin , Vihari n washi who won us," an user wrote.

“Literally he is mentally done. Same thing for 4 years ain't a joke. Happy Retirement,” wrote another on Kohli. “Rohit & Virat retire from Tests. Thank you for the memories Happy Retirement #INDvsAUS,” another posted.