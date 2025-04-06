’Happy that I still was able to get wicket with first ball’: Archer reflects on game against PBKS

New Delhi [India] April 6 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer explained his approach to bowling in Saturday's match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He reflected on his aim to give his team a good start and create pressure on the opposing batsmen.

In a video posted by IPL, he acknowledged that the ball didn't swing as much as he expected, but he's happy to have taken a wicket with the first ball, which energized his team. He ultimately expressed satisfaction with the team's victory.

"Well, I thought that, you know, if I can give the guys a good start, the bowler from the other end would take that up, do the same thing, and hopefully keep passing the bats on them. Honestly, I think the ball was supposed to swing a bit more. I didn't expect it not to do as much, but I'm happy that I still was able to get a wicket with the first ball, you know, set the tone. It got everybody some energy, and, you know, I'm just glad that we got the win in the end," Jofra Archer said as per a video posted by IPL.

Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed his ambition to improve and reach higher goals compared to climbing mountains continuously. He acknowledged the pressure inherent in the game and emphasized the importance of embracing and enjoying it.

"I always think to climb another mountain. I need to absorb the pressure and enjoy the pressure because, of course, there is pressure in this game," Yashasvi Jaiswal said as per a video posted by IPL.

Jaiswal has finally found his touch in the match against the Punjab Kings, scoring 67 runs. In earlier matches, he was struggling to get a big score under his belt.