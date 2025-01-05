Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan has come out in support of Rohit Sharma, slamming a social media user who accused the Indian captain of leaking information from the dressing room. Harbhajan said he knew who was playing this 'dirty game' by paying trolls to tweet about an 'honest man'.

Ahead of the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, media reports had begun to emerge about divisions in the Indian dressing room. A report in The Indian Express claimed that some players in the Indian team were openly vying for the skipper's job and also mentioned a certain 'Mr Fix-it' who was being touted as an option for India's interim captaincy.

Soon after the report, social media users started criticising Rohit, accusing the skipper of leaking conversations within the Indian dressing room. Harbhajan has now lashed out at these social media users for questioning Rohit without any concrete evidence.

Replying to a user on X, Harbhajan said, "You seem like getting the information from dressing room. Who is your source? Shall I say it? I know who’s playing this dirty game by paying u guys to tweet about an honest man,"

In another post, Harbhajan said, “Main jaanta hu kaun bhaaga tha. Yaad dilau? Kaaran bhi bataaunga, rongte khade ho jaayenge (I know who ran away. Should I remind you? I can tell you the reason too, you’d get goosebumps),”