Harbhajan Singh comes out in support for Rohit Sharma, reveals ‘dirty game’ behind accusations on India captain

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan has come out in support of Rohit Sharma, slamming a social media user who accused the Indian captain of leaking information from the dressing room. Harbhajan said he knew who was playing this 'dirty game' by paying trolls to tweet about an 'honest man'.

Ahead of the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, media reports had begun to emerge about divisions in the Indian dressing room. A report in The Indian Express claimed that some players in the Indian team were openly vying for the skipper's job and also mentioned a certain 'Mr Fix-it' who was being touted as an option for India's interim captaincy.

Soon after the report, social media users started criticising Rohit, accusing the skipper of leaking conversations within the Indian dressing room. Harbhajan has now lashed out at these social media users for questioning Rohit without any concrete evidence.

Replying to a user on X, Harbhajan said, "You seem like getting the information from dressing room. Who is your source? Shall I say it? I know who’s playing this dirty game by paying u guys to tweet about an honest man,"

In another post, Harbhajan said, “Main jaanta hu kaun bhaaga tha. Yaad dilau? Kaaran bhi bataaunga, rongte khade ho jaayenge (I know who ran away. Should I remind you? I can tell you the reason too, you’d get goosebumps),”

Rohit Sharma on media reports from dressing room: Indian captain Rohit Sharma had talked about the leaks in the team dressing room in a recent interview with Star Sports, saying “It doesn’t affect us because the players here are made of steel. We have tried our best to make players like this. See, we can’t control certain things, and we don’t want to fret about those things. We don’t want to waste time on it. Let it happen (the leaks). What can we do about it? Just focus on winning the match and getting better in our game; that’s what we want to do.”