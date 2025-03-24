Harbhajan Singh-Jofra Archer racism row: 5 times cricket commentators got into trouble for making controversial remarks

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh faced a severe backlash after his racial remarks on Jofra Archer during the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. During the match, Jofra Archer created an inauspicious record of the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history, conceding 76 runs without success in his four overs.

During the first innings of the match, Harbhajan Singh was heard saying, "London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (Like the meter of London's black taxis, Archer's meter has also been on the higher side)."

The on-air remark sparked a furore on social media, as fans called for the former India cricketer's immediate ban from this edition of the cash-rich league as a commentator.

Cricket commentators are often seen to walk a fine line between offering insightful analysis and overstepping into territory that players, fans, or governing bodies deem offensive. Below is a list of five notable instances where cricket commentators faced backlash or consequences.

While Harbhajan Singh is yet issue an apology, let's take a look at times where commentators crossed the line.

Sunil Gavaskar's remark on Rishabh Pant Legendary Sunil Gavaskar criticized Indian star batter Rishabh Pant during the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, after the latter got out by playing an unorthodox shot in the game in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "Stupid, stupid, stupid," Sunil Gavaskar had reacted. "You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that, you've missed the previous shot. And look where you've been caught. You've been caught at deep third man. That is throwing away your wicket. You have to understand the situation as well, you cannot say that that's your natural game. I'm sorry, that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly!" In the match, Rishabh Pant scored 28 off 37 balls.

Sanjay Manjrekar on Ravindra Jadeja Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was severly criticised when he labeled all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces cricketer” during the 2019 ODI World Cup. The comment implied that Ravindra Jadeja lacked consistency as a specialist batsman or bowler. “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players, which Jadeja is at this point in his career in 50-over cricket,” Manjrekar had said. It sparked outrage on social media. In response, Ravindra Jadeja said, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I’m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea.”

Harsha Bhogle and player's backlash (2016 IPL) Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle faced scrutiny when he was not included in the commentary panel of the 2016 season of IPL. According to a TOI report, some senior India cricketers at that time had complained about Harsha Bhogle, that led to his ouster. Even legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan voiced for Indian commentators that read, “With all due respect, it would be really worthy of an Indian commentator to speak more about our players than others all the time.” Then-India captain MS Dhoni had retweeted this with the line, “Nothing to add.” However, Bhogle returned to commentary after that.

Dean Jones and Hashim Amla (2006 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test) Australian commentator Dean Jones, during a Test match in Colombo, made an off-air remark that was accidentally broadcast. When South Africa’s Hashim Amla took a catch to dismiss Kumar Sangakkara, Dean Jones said, “The terrorist has got another wicket.” The remark caused widespread outrage for its insensitivity, especially given Hashim Amla’s Muslim faith.

The Australian apologized for the same stating, “It was a silly and completely insensitive thing to say… I am truly sorry.” He was sacked from the commentary box by the broadcaster immediately. The incident remains one of the most infamous commentary controversies in the history of cricket.

Michael Holding and umpire criticism (2019 World Cup) West Indian legend Michael Holding was warned by the ICC to tone down his criticism of umpires during the 2019 World Cup. Michael Holding had been vocal about the poor decisions of umpires during the tournament. When a missed no-ball led to Chris Gayle’s dismissal against Australia, the former cricketer stated, “If those umpires were FIFA officials, they would have been told to pack their bags and head home… I think cricket should be held to a higher standard.”

