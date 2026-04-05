Harbhajan Singh lauds 'absolutely accurate' Tushar Deshpande for his last-over brilliance in RRs 6-run win over GT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded Rajasthan Royals' (RR) pacer Tushar Deshpande for his brilliant last over against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday in both teams' second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. With GT needing 11 runs to win in the last over, Deshpande conceded just four runs, taking RR to a thrilling six-run win.

The game went right down to the final over, with the Gujarat Titans needing 11 runs to win. Tushar Deshpande held his nerve, conceding just four runs and dismissing Rashid Khan (24 off 16), who had shared a 43-run stand with Rabada (23* off 16).

After starting with a wide, Deshpande delivered four pinpoint yorkers, allowing only three runs. He then bowled a length delivery that Rashid mistimed to Jofra Archer, before finishing the over with a dot ball to cap off a superb last over.

Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Harbhajan heaped praise on Deshpande for delivering under pressure. He praised Deshpande for his composure and precision in the final over, highlighting that his first four deliveries were spot-on. He also credited Archer for a crucial, difficult catch that made a big difference.

"The first four balls were absolutely accurate. The fifth one was the only delivery that was not of yorker length, and Rashid had the opportunity to hit a boundary, but it was a great catch from Jofra Archer. He ran a long distance, dived, and caught it at the right time. It wasn't an easy catch, and if not for that effort, it could have been tight," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan noted that it was surprising Deshpande was trusted with the final over ahead of South Africa's Nandre Burger despite his lack of international experience, but said such moments define players. He emphasised that Deshpande rose to the occasion and showed why the Indian Premier League provides opportunities for domestic players to shine under pressure.

"I am really happy for Tushar Deshpande. He was given the responsibility of bowling the last over, ahead of someone like Nandre Burger. We were all surprised in the commentary box because he doesn't have that international experience. But that is what he will gain from here, and that's why this is the Indian Premier League, our local boys getting the opportunity to do the tough job, and he lived up to the challenge. Defending just 15 runs in the last two overs isn't easy, and any team would want to have bowlers like Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande, who deliver under pressure," Harbhajan said.

Coming to the match, batting first, RR posted a strong 210/6, powered by half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (55) and Dhruv Jurel (75), along with a quick 31 from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

In reply, GT fought hard with Sai Sudharsan scoring 73, while Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada added a crucial late partnership. However, Ravi Bishnoi turned the game with a brilliant 4/41 spell, dismantling the middle order.

With 11 needed in the final over, Tushar Deshpande held his nerve, conceding just four runs and taking a key wicket to seal the win.