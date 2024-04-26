Former CSK captain MS Dhoni has been in incredible form this season, smashing bowlers all around the park at an unbelievable rate of 260. Thala, as he is fondly called by his fans, has scored 91 runs in 8 matches so far without being dismissed yet.

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has had a long career in the IPL, having played for both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians Harbhajan was recently involved in an interaction where the first IPL final encounter between CSK and MI was discussed.

In the penultimate clash of the 2010 IPL season, CSK scored 168 runs in their 20 overs aided by Suresh Raina's 57 off 35 balls, while MS Dhoni's 22 off 15 balls also helped put the finishing touches to the total. Dhoni's 22-run knock included a one-handed six and two boundaries.

Harbhajan, however, seemed to be annoyed by presenter Tanay Tiwari's insistence on questioning MS Dhoni's one-handed six during the clash, leading the veteran spinner to conclude that Dhoni did nothing out of the ordinary and MI's Kireon Pollard also hit sixes in the match.

Speaking about the IPL 2010 final, Harbhajan said (as quoted by Crictoday), “Dhoni didn’t do anything extraordinary. Even Kieron Pollard hit sixes in that game. Hitting a six with one hand is not a big thing. It happens in a game,"

MS Dhoni to play for India in T20 World Cup:

Recently, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan had said that if former Indian batter MS Dhoni wants to play the T20 World Cup, no one will deny him the opportunity. He said, "If he says he wants to play in the T20 World Cup, no one will deny him that chance. It may not happen, but no one will mind, no one will have a problem with it. The guy is batting so well."

