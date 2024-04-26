Harbhajan Singh not impressed with anchor's excessive praise for MS Dhoni says ‘Pollard also hit sixes…’
Harbhajan Singh slammed a Star Sports anchor for excessively praising MS Dhoni's stint during 2010 IPL Final. The former India spinner stated that Kieron Pollard also hit sixes during that game.
Former CSK captain MS Dhoni has been in incredible form this season, smashing bowlers all around the park at an unbelievable rate of 260. Thala, as he is fondly called by his fans, has scored 91 runs in 8 matches so far without being dismissed yet.
