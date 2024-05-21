Harbhajan Singh on Mumbai Indians' performance in IPL 2024: ‘…the decision to make Hardik Pandya captain backfired’
Harbhajan Singh expressed disappointment over Mumbai Indians' performance in IPL 2024, highlighting the lack of team unity. He defended captain Hardik Pandya but questioned the timing of his appointment.
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that the Mumbai Indians team management's decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as Captain has backfired. Singh, who was part of the Mumbai Indians franchise for 10 years, was speaking about the team's dismal performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).